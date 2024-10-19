WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.57. 47,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 30,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

