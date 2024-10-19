WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 2,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

