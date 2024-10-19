WINkLink (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.90 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $87.25 million and $15.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00250692 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008683 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $17,186,745.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

