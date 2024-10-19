West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

