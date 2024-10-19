Wells Fargo & Company Raises ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $82.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,873,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 950,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.