Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno Sells 90,474 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Bolno sold 90,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,357,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,775. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Bolno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WVE opened at $15.31 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WVE

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.