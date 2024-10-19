VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

