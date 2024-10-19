Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Veritex Stock Down 1.8 %

VBTX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Veritex by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

