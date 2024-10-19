Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after buying an additional 182,762 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,695,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 837,593 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.32 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

