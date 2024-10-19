Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.