Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $194.03. 76,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

