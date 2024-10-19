Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $166,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

