Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

