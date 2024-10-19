Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $277,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.