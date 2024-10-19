Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.41 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 6502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,902,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,745,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

