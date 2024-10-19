V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

