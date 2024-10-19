V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in DexCom by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

