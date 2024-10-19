UBS Group Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $118.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $103.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

CCI stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 594.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

