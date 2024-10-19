Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.16 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

