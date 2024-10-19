Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.18. The company has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

