Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 558.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -506.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $130,204. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

