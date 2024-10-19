Trust Point Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 228,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

