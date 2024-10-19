Trust Point Inc. Purchases 3,362 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jamf by 17,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $16.53 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

