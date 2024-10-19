Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 73 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $308.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $310.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

