Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

