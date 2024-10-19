Trust Co. of Vermont Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

