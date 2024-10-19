Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $95.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

