TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $1,058.53. 79,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,226. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,077.25. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.87.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

