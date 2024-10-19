TokenFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.35 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04824595 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $14,643,375.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

