The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in St. Joe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in St. Joe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in St. Joe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 9.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.26.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

