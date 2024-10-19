The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Boeing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,075. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.64. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

