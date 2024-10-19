Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 1,319,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,450,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $49,271.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $604,101.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at $813,422.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.