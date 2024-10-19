T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

