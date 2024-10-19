Synapse Price Reaches $0.61 (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $110.71 million and $7.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,159,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

