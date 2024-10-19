Synairgen (LON:SNG) Trading Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Approximately 94,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 349,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91 ($0.06).

Synairgen Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -159.67 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.03.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

