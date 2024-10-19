Sui Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.73 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Sui has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003040 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $422.17 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

