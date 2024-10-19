Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

