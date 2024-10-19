Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 521 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $24,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

