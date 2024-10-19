Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $272.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

