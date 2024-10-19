Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

