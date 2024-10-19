Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,631 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

