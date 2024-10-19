Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.9% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.