Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,104 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

