Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

