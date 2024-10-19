Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.