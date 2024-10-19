Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company's stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

