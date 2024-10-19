Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 5,533 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

