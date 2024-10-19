Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 20,763 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $120,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $980,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

