Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $175.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $159.72 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Crane by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

