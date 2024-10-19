Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in Starbucks by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.1% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 17.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

